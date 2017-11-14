'Justice League' Plot News: Ben Affleck Hints Batman, Wonder Woman Sexual Chemistry

The reshoots on "Justice League" might have changed the tone of the film for two characters. Ben Affleck hinted that the adjustments to the movie added a heat between his Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

REUTERS/Henry Romero Actors Henry Cavill (L), Ben Affleck (R) and Gal Gadot pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2016.

Affleck can't complain about the reshoots for "Justice League" since it allowed his character to have better interactions with the rest. Batman was able to "play the dynamics, the sexual tension with Wonder Woman, the regular old tension with Flash," Affleck noted.

"Justice League" finished filming early this year with director Zack Snyder but a family crisis made him unable to handle post-production. He handed the task to Joss Whedon, whose style and sensibilities filled what the movie lacked. Snyder and Whedon talked it over and decided to reshoots some scenes.

"Zack's so good with the mythic, gothic, heavy serious stuff, and Joss is so good with tone, and comedy, and making superheroes seem kind of real and relatable," Affleck said.

A sexual chemistry between Batman and Wonder Woman isn't surprising since it is also in the comic book versions. When Wonder Woman/Diana Prince wasn't being paired with Steve Trevor or Superman in the DC comic series, Batman/Bruce Wayne became her other romantic partner. Batman and Wonder Woman also ended up as a couple in the animated series "Justice League Unlimited."

Affleck's hint of sexual chemistry in the upcoming movie might not go far. Moviegoers won't likely see Batman serenading or bringing Wonder Woman flowers. Snyder, and to some extent Whedon, won't likely go for a full-blown romance. Besides, Affleck also joked that having Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in the film also brought on sexual tension for their characters.

"Justice League" opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, Nov. 17. The film also stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Amber Heard (Mera), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Jeremy Irons (Alfred), Robin Wright (Antiope) and Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta).