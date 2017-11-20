'Justice League' Producer Wishes for a Solo 'Martian Manhunter' Movie

DC "Justice League" producer Charles Roven has said he wants Martian Manhunter to be featured in a solo live-action movie.

With "Justice League" only making $94 million at the American box-office during its opening weekend, entertainment pundits and DC fans alike can only wonder about the future of Warner Bros' DCEU (DC Extended Universe) brand. While it is already certain that the solo "Aquaman" movie is hitting the theaters next year, as its principal photography has already concluded, some can't help but worry if the studio will continue making DC superhero movies.

Prior to the release of "Justice League," though, its producer was asked who among the other DC superheroes he would like to see on the big screen for a solo live-action feature. While Martian Manhunter, otherwise known as J'onn J'onzz's, is currently a part of the "Supergirl" series on The CW, Roven believes that the underrated DC superhero character deserves to have a solo live-action film feature.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that I would rather do that character, because we know that there is going to be a Flash movie, we know that Aquaman is being done. I think that Cyborg deserves his own movie too, and I know that the fans are out there screaming for Green Lantern, that's for sure. But I was always a fan of J'onn J'onzz, Manhunter from Mars," Roven told CBR in an interview.

Since Roven stressed that there is no plan for a solo Martian Manhunter movie as of yet, it goes without saying that fans of the character will just have to be content with his small-screen appearance for now. Whether J'onn J'onzz's gets his own solo live-action movie one day, fans can be certain, though, that it is not happening anytime soon.

Meanwhile, based on the records of Box Office Mojo, "Justice League" has posted a record of $278,842,239 as its worldwide gross during the period of its opening weekend.