'Justice League' Release Date, Spoilers: Post-Credits Scene Leak

Post-credits scenes from "Justice League" leaked online just days ahead of the film's premiere in theaters. Two scenes after the movie will play out on the big screen but fans of DC's Extended Universe (DCEU) can already watch the short clips.

Reuters/Peter Nicholls The cast of "Justice League," which opens in theaters this November.

"Justice League" star Jason Momoa (Aquaman) confirmed the existence of the post-credits scenes in an interview. He told BBC's Steve Wright that viewers should not get up from their seats immediately after the movie is over and hang around till the credits finish.

Fans assumed based on Momoa's pronouncements that the "Justice League" post-credits scenes will feature Aquaman since his solo movie is up next for DCEU. Clips at the end of superhero flick usually set up the franchise's next film.

Alas, the post-credits scenes are actually about a race between Superman (Henry Cavill) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), and the secret meeting with Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and Lex Luthor (Jessie Eisenberg).

The first clip features a humorous banter between Superman and The Flash and as they outrun each other. Viewers, however, won't see who's actually the fastest between the two but this bit is familiar to comic book fans and it's been featured in the cartoon series more than once.

The second clip takes a darker and sinister tone as Deathstroke meets up with Lex Luthor on a boat. The two discuss a plan in the wake of Superman's return from the dead.

Deathstroke won't be appearing in "Justice League" per se and there have been talks he could become the main villain in "The Batman" movie with Ben Affleck. DC and Warner Bros are also planning a solo movie for Manganiello's character.

"Justice League" will open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17 and it will premiere a day earlier in Asian and European countries. Reviews for the film from the critics and test audiences have been mostly positive. The cast will likely go back to the set in late 2018 to begin filming "Justice League 2."