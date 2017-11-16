'Justice League' Review: Hero Ensemble Saves The Film

REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls The cast poses for photographers at the Justice League photocall, at The College, in London, Britain November 4, 2017.

Directed by Zack Snyder and expected to be the savior of DC, "Justice League" is about to land in theaters. With just a few hours before the release date, fans are interested to know what the critics are saying. Here is everything to know on what to expect for the highly anticipated film.

According to a review by GameSpot, "Justice League" may be the epitome of a balance between the good and the bad. It is flawed and imperfect, but there were things that they did get right. For one thing, Jason Momoa's Aquaman is considered a thumbs up for the movie. For another, the villain's character is flat and underwhelming. The casting of all the heroes was done perfectly, the dialogue was full of comedic punchlines, and the character development for each member of the team shines through. However, director Snyder may have gone overboard with the CGIs, and there were times when the pace of the film felt rushed and disorganized.

Meanwhile, IGN mentioned that "Justice League" does achieve the main goals of Warner Bros. and DC Films, which were to breathe new life into the franchise and to incite interest on the heroes. The publication agreed with the previous review, as the film was messy, to say the least. However, the real hero of "Justice League" is the ensemble, which is enough to propel the story forward, while simultaneously piquing the interest of the fans.

Rotten Tomatoes has yet to release the score for "Justice League." But overall, critics agree that "Justice League" is far better than the darkness and cynicism of "Batman v Superman." Furthermore, it is a notable attempt from Warner Bros. and DC, but they have much to thank the cast for. After all, it was their performance and character that saved the film from falling too far behind Marvel's recently released "Thor: Ragnarok."

"Justice League" is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17.