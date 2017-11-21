'Justice League' Reviews: is the DCEU Beyond Saving?

"Justice League" opened this weekend following a four-film build-up spanning four years. But what should have been the peak of Warner's superhero brands seems to have failed to reach the standards set by Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman."

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A promotional photo for "Justice League"

Negative reviews are piling up. Though critics have pointed several aspects of the film that make it ultimately terrible, what they can all agree to is the need to rethink the entire franchise and to start from scratch.

"I know there's another comic-book company doing this across town, and it seems to be working out well for them, but if you have no clear sense of how to build one of these franchises in a functional, let alone interesting, way, maybe stop until you do!" a review from Vanity Fair reads.

While Associated Press acknowledged that the Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon-directed film is better than "Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad," they said that it is still a "profound mess," with terrible CGI and incoherent action. Additionally, they shared it is not too late to go back to the drawing board. And whatever changes they might bring, they hope to keep Gal Gadot around.

While Gadot's "Wonder Woman" single-handedly spawned more positive reviews than this entire league of superheroes, the princess of the Amazons appeared quite bland in the latest film. Jenkins depicted Diana of Themyscira as empowering as well as humorous, but the latest film weighs her down with flat dialogue and constant upskirt shots.

The film is set after the death of Henry Cavil's Superman. Wracked with guilt over his death and inspired by his sacrifice, Batman (Ben Affleck) assembles a team to fight Earth's enemies. Apart from the aforementioned, Jason Momoa joins the team as Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg.

"Justice League" premiered on Nov. 17.