'Justice League' Rumors: DC Superheroes to be Featured in Suspected Secret Society of Super Villains Movie

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" is expected to cross the 0 million mark this week despite its underwhelming performance at the domestic box-office.

While skeptics suspect that it is the end of the line for the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) following the not so impressive showing of "Justice League" at the box-office, some believe that there is still a good chance for the team of DC superheroes to appear in another movie.

With "Justice League" failing to break into the $100 million mark during its opening weekend, it has now earned the distinction of being the lowest-grossing DCEU movie ever despite the fact that it gathers six DC superhero characters in one project. Because of the movie's lackluster performance at the box-office, reports even claim that Warner Bros may lose between $50 and 100 million.

However, despite the disappointing performance of "Justice League" in terms of ticket sales, some believe that there is still a chance for the league of DC superheroes to be featured again in another movie. As one of "Justice League's"post-credit scenes teased Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) telling Deathstroke '(Joe Manganiello) that they should form their own league to be composed of villains, it is likely for Warner Bros to produce the DCEU version of the Secret Society of Super Villains from the comic books, and may feature the Justice League as well.

Although some "Justice League" characters may join the movie in the event that it comes into fruition, they may just be featured in some way of support as, obviously, the Secret Society of Super Villains, or whatever it will be called, is all about the villains.

Meanwhile, despite the somehow disappointing performance of "Justice League" at the domestic box-office, the movie is already expected to hit the $500 million mark this week, thanks to its strong performance at the international market. While it remains unclear how much the movie will make once it is pulled out from the theaters, some can only wonder if "Justice League" will have a sequel of its own, with its characters not just be thrown into the mix of the suspected Secret Society of Super Villains movie.