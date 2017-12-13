'Justice League' Rumors: Warner Bros to Release Extended Cut Version of Movie on Home Video

Facebook/Justice League Movie Rumors claim that "Justice League" will be released in an extended version on home video.

Warner Bros is said to be planning to release the extended cut version of "Justice League" on home video and package it as a Superman Trilogy.

With many cut scenes from "Justice League" leaking online, more and more fans have clamored for the release of a director's cut on the home video copy of the movie, and it seems that their wish is happening as rumors claim that Warner Bros is planning to release one, indeed. According to a source, Warner Bros is even considering the idea of packaging the home video release as a Superman Trilogy, releasing it along with the 2013 "Man of Steel" and last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," all of which feature Henry Cavill as Superman.

While it remains unclear whether it will really be the case, it is already expected that some fans will still not happy with the extended cut version in the event that Warner Bros really releases one as, after all, some have specifically asked for Zack Snyder's director cut. After all, it was Snyder who directed and completed the movie until he left the project and endorsed the re-shoots of the film and the post-production process into the hands of Jess Whedon following a family tragedy.

Nonetheless, it is speculated that the supposed extended cut version of "Justice League" will fall in the good graces of many of the fans, just like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," whose home version turned out to have a more coherent story than its theatrical version. After all, those who have seen the leaked scenes that did not make it into the theatrical version have said they were substantial to the story of "Justice League."

For instance, in an earlier interview with Jason Momoa, who plays the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the movie, the actor said that many of his scenes were cut from the version released in the theaters. Based on the actor's revelation, the deleted scenes would have, indeed, made the story of "Justice League" more coherent had they been included in the theatrical version.

"The challenging part is (the Justice League story) is only about a weekend in Author Curry's life. (Fans) might be like, 'Why is he that grumpy? Why's he hiding up there?' We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut... It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with William Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king," Momoa said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month.