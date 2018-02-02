'Justice League' Rumors: Zack Snyder's Cut of the Movie Not Just an Imagination

REUTERS/Daniel Munoz Director Zack Snyder poses for pictures after his arrival to the Australian premiere of "Man of Steel" in central Sydney June 24, 2013.

An almost complete Zack Snyder cut of "Justice League" may be in existence after all.

While some believe that Snyder's Cut of "Justice League" is just a figment of the imagination of the director's followers, it is now believed that there may be one after all. This came after the original director of the movie liked a post detailing the evidence of its existence.

Earlier this week, Screen Rant's Stephen Colbert wrote an article attempting to prove that the unreleased original version of "Justice League" may be near completion. Using various behind-the-scenes photographs that Snyder himself shared on social media, Colbert pointed out that Snyder had already finished a good amount of work in the post-production process before he stepped down from the project.

When the article was shared by another website, suspicions on the existence of a Snyder-cut version of "Justice League" became even stronger as the shared post got a "like" from the director himself. This prompted some to believe that the director's version of "Justice League" may really be more than just a figment of the imagination.

To recall, Snyder had already finished filming "Justice League" when he took it upon himself to abandon the then-upcoming DC movie following the suicide of his daughter.

"In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it... I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time," told the Hollywood Reporter in May last year.

With the director's departure from the project," Justice League" was endorsed to the hands of Joss Whedon, who did not only took charge of its post-production but also helmed some re-shoots. Apparently, though, Whedon's work failed to get the nod of the critics and moviegoers alike when "Justice League" was finally released last November.

With the disappointing commercial and critical performance of "Justice League," some fans have clamored for Snyder's cut of the movie. Apart from launching several petitions, the director's followers also put up a website asking Warner Bros to release the original director's cut of the movie in home videos instead of its extended cut.

Warner Bros has yet to comment on the issue.