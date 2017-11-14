'Justice League' Spoilers: Cast Teases Villain Steppenwolf

Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller, who play two of the heroes composing "Justice League," teased a few details about the latest villain to threaten humanity's existence, Steppenwolf. The film premieres in a few days.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Gadot and Miller, who portray Wonder Woman and The Flash respectively, shared that much of the excitement for the next DCEU film lies with Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf. According to the pair, the villain is a worthy adversary for this league of heroes.

"You know Steppenwolf is this ancient mythical force of evil. So he's a deeply exciting character to have faced off against the Justice League," Miller said. "In the comic books, the Justice League has often come together to deal with (alien) invasions. The origin story of the Justice League in the original comic book series dealt with them fighting off the Appellaxians. So Steppenwolf's a great character for the team to go up against."

Additionally, Gadot said she is glad that the story was limited to a single enemy, given that there is always so much going on with the villain. It also allows a proper introduction to three new characters in the DCEU.

Joining the princess of the Amazons and the scarlet speedster in this fight are Batman (Ben Affleck), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

"Justice League" picks up after the events of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which is why Henry Cavill's Superman is the only member missing from the league, as he died in the aforementioned movie. Feeling guilty for the death of arguably humanity's greatest savior, Batman assembles a team of heroes to fight these new threats.

It is unclear if Superman will resurrect in this film or if he will resurrect at all. However, Miller, during a previous interview with Polygon, teased that he might return through other means. He joked, "Henry looks great in dream sequences and as a corpse."

"Justice League" hits the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17.