'Justice League' Surpasses Success of 'Wonder Woman' in China

Since "Justice League" opened in theaters, it has been met with generally unfavorable reviews by fans and critics. But while many consider the film a major box office disappointment for DC, it's a different story in China. In fact, "Justice League" is now the highest-grossing DC movie in the country, even surpassing the success of "Wonder Woman."

"Justice League" is the fifth film in the DC Extended Universe and is a follow-up film to "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," which hit theaters last year. The film follows DC's mightiest superheroes — Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — as they band together in taking down Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Despite DC and Warner Bros.' efforts to promote the film, it has turned out to be a critical failure, having a score of only 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also been underperforming at the U.S. box office, tracking $100 million behind "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and around $50 million behind DCEU's lowest grosser so far, "Man of Steel."

While the film isn't faring well domestically, new reports suggest that it is performing better abroad, particularly in China, where the film has already grossed $98 million. This puts the film ahead of DCEU's top grosser, "Wonder Woman," which earned only $90.5 million in China earlier this year. Considering that China is the world's biggest market, what "Justice League" has achieved in just three weeks is good news for both DC and Warner Bros.

China is not the only country where "Justice League" has fared well. In Brazil, it has set an opening day record for a Hollywood film when it opened to $3.7 million. So far, the film's worldwide gross earnings stand at $570 million, $371.8 million of which coming from the overseas market.