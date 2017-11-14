Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reconciliation Updates: Pair Wants Things to be Low-Key for Now, Sources Claim

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

While all signs point to an imminent romantic reunion between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, rumors claim that the two want things between them low-key as the "Baby" singer wants to continue taking care of his mental health.

It was in July when Bieber's camp announced that he was canceling the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour. While many of his fans were disappointed, they eventually understood the singer's decision after he explained that he wanted to take good care of his mental health that was supposedly afflicted by his work.

With all the attention Bieber and Gomez got since reports about their hanging out together once more first circulated online late last month, it is suggested that it has affected Bieber's mental health once more, hence, he and Gomez have decided to take things low-key.

"They are great and very happy...It just got too crazy last week with all the attention. Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos...they agreed to stay more low-key," an incognito source told People.

Meanwhile, another source has revealed that, despite the on-and-off status of their relationship since 2010, Gomez never really got over Bieber as the "Sorry" singer is her first love. Hence, despite their circumstances then, she always hoped that she and Bieber would eventually reconcile at the right time and under the right circumstances.

However, other sources also claim that despite the supposed right timing and circumstances for Bieber and Gomez now, the two have yet to officially reconcile as the "Sorry" singer has left the decision to the "Bad Liar" singer's hands if they should already get back together.

"He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn't feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together," the source explained.