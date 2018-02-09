Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Relationship News: Couple Attends Church Service Together

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took it to church on Wednesday night as the couple was spotted attending service together in Beverly Hills, California.

Sources said the pair arrived at the same time and were also seen leaving in the same ride. They were joined by Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz for the service.

Bieber is a longtime member of the said church and reportedly considers Lentz as his mentor. According to reports, the two have developed a close bond, and the 23-year-old musician often turns to Lentz when he has problems.

Recently, the "Sorry" singer reportedly asked for Lentz's advice when Gomez revealed that she underwent a two-week rehabilitation program at Connecticut luxury facility Privy-Swiss as a "preventive measure" against depression and anxiety. Despite this, Gomez does not believe that she will be able to be truly safe against these conditions.

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome," the "Wolves" singer told Harper's Bazaar.

She believes it will be a battle that she has to fight for the rest of her life, but she is not letting this put her down. "I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else," she added.

On another positive note, the 25-year-old singer is surrounded by people she loves. She is back together with Bieber, and it looks like she and her mom, Mandy Teefey, are also on the road to mending their relationship.

The mother and daughter were previously reported to be on odds after Teefey revealed to Gossip Cop that she does not approve of Gomez's renewed romance with Bieber.

Basing on Teefey's recent Instagram post, however, it looks like she is trying to make amends to her daughter, as she praised her for her voice acting for the upcoming live-action film "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle." She has also re-followed her daughter on the social media platform.