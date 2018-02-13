Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Rumors: Valentine's Day Trip Speculations Debunked

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singer Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his girlfriend, singer and actress Selena Gomez, were seen on their way to the Los Angeles International Airport, which means that the two love birds are presumably heading to their own romantic Valentine's Day getaway trip. Unfortunately, the two did not travel to officially celebrate the romantic day, but had other plans instead.

As reported by TMZ, both Bieber and Gomez were sighted at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, relaxing and unwinding under the sun, and taking leisurely walks side-by-side. As it turns out, both high-profile personalities will both be busy on Valentine's Day. It is safe to assume that their trip to Laguna Beach was to make up for the fact that they will not be able to spend the romantic day with each other.

Even though the couple seems more comfortable now being seen in public, it seems that they are not open to sharing their plans to the world just yet, especially since they have not stated what their plans are for Valentine's Day.

Initial reports speculated that the two went to the airport together for an elaborate romantic trip to New York City, which was proven to be completely wrong. Bieber and Gomez were seen alighting from a black sport utility vehicle, with outfits that implied they were headed to a tropical destination. But as it turns out, the two only went to Orange County, California.

Gomez recently shared with Harper's Bazaar that her top priority for this year is to keep a close and watchful eye on her health — after having undergone a kidney transplant due to her lupus condition. On top of that, she also admitted to having a long-term struggle with anxiety and depression, which Gomez claims to still be battling up to this day.

Despite the brief break that Gomez took to recover from the surgery, the 25-year-old singer and actress stated that she feels more empowered now to perform. In the past, Gomez claimed to have felt nervousness even during auditions, no matter how much experience she got growing up.