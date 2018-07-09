Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Engaged?

Instagram/justinbieber Justin Bieber performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Hailey Baldwin allegedly said "yes" to Justin Bieber's wedding proposal.

TMZ revealed that two sources who claimed to have seen the proposal said that the "What Do You Mean" singer popped the question at a restaurant in the Bahamas while everyone in the location was dancing salsa on Saturday, July 7.

According to the source, Bieber's security ordered all those present in the restaurant to put away their mobile phones because something big is about to happen. Then the 24-year-old Canadian pop superstar reportedly got down on his knees to ask the question.

While the rumored engaged couple has yet to confirm the news, their family members seemed to have already congratulated them through their social media posts.

The singer's father Jeremy Bieber posted a photo on Instagram to express how proud he is of his son. He also said that he is also excited for the next chapter of the singer's life. On the other hand, Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette shared a cryptic message on Twitter with the words, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Baldwin's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, also seemed to tweet on Sunday that he and his family are happy for the turn of events.

"Sweet smile on my face!" Baldwin wrote in the now-deleted tweet that was posted by one of Bieber's fans. "Me&wife (Kennya) always pray 4 Gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let's all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!!!" he added.

A source also told People that the surprise engagement of Bieber and Baldwin was actually expected. "Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well," the source also said.

The couple started seeing each other again after Bieber's brief reconciliation with Selena Gomez in March. They previously dated briefly from December 2015 to January 2016, then got back together in May this year.