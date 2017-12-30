Justin Bieber Is Not the Cause of Selena Gomez's Family Problems

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

It looks like Justin Bieber isn't the root of all of Selena Gomez's family issues after all.

After it was recently reported that Justin Bieber has caused a rift between Selena Gomez and her family after the latter had gotten back with the "Sorry" singer, a source now claims that the family's disagreement goes way beyond their daughter's boyfriend. According to the source, while Gomez has often regarded her mother, Mandy Teefey, as the most important person in her life, the two had quite a complicated relationship over the years.

Furthermore, the source had also revealed that there had been a time when the mother and daughter didn't speak to each other for a year after the latter fired Teefey as her manager back in 2014. "It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time," the source says.

Not only that, this seems to be also around the same time that the two were co-producing the hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," and it is said that Teefey has had quite a difficult time making the show happen due to her strained relationship with Selena. Thankfully, they were able to resolve that issue and reconnect once again just in time for them to appear on the red carpet for the show together.

However, Selena's firing of her mother as her manager has said to have had an emotional and professional toll on Teefey. And her recent reconciliation with Bieber has only added fuel to the already existing fire. In fact, TMZ had reported that Selena and her mother got into a horrible argument about her relationship with Bieber, so much so that Teefey had checked herself into a hospital.

Lastly, the source claims that amid all her family drama, Justin Bieber is the person Selena Gomez is leaning onto finally saying, "Selena is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her. He doesn't want to cause any problems between Selena and her mom... Justin and Selena are still together."