(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber is reportedly working on his new album.

According to TMZ, the singer will skip award shows until he completes his new music. This is why the 23-year-old was nowhere to be seen in the Grammy Awards.

His absence was deeply felt by fans especially during the performance of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee of the "Despacito," where Bieber is a featured artist.

The latest music to come from the "Love Yourself" singer is "Friends," which is a collaborative song with American record producer and songwriter BloodPop.

His most recent album is, of course, "Purpose," which has earned praises from critics and fans alike. It was released in 2015 and included hits like "What Do You Mean" and "Sorry."

Although he is working on his music, Bieber devotes time for worship and his family. Over the past couple of weeks, he has been spending time with his mother Pattie Mallette.

She is currently recovering after she broke her foot during her vacation with her son in Maldives. She was seen in a wheelchair while attending the worship service last week with Bieber.

The mother and son have been estranged for a couple of years, but now, Mallette could not be prouder of him.

I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good "fruit" you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?

A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Bieber was also recently photographed with his father Jeremy Bieber and his little brother Jaxon as they went out for lunch in Hollywood.