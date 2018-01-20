Justin Bieber News: Singer's Mom Posts Sweet Instagram Message to Show Support

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Justin Bieber attends the 3rd annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at NYU Paulson Auditorium in New York April 27, 2012.

Following the pronouncements of Selena Gomez's mother that she is not happy about her daughter dating Justin Bieber again, Pattie Mallette, mother of the Canadian pop superstar, has taken to Instagram to show support to her son.

In a recent Instagram post, Mallette posted a photo showing her cuddling beside Bieber on a boat. As a caption to the said post, the mother of the 23-year old "Love Yourself" singer said that she is proud of how amazing as a young man Bieber is, and despite his imperfections, it is evident that his Christian faith is growing.

"Your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear," Mallette said.

"I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back," Mallette continued in her caption before ending it with a post script, saying "Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"

It is believed that Mallette's sweet Instagram post was a way of showing support to her son after Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, declared in an interview with Gossip Cop that she is not happy that her daughter is dating Bieber once more.

Apart from declaring in the said interview that she disapproves of Gomez's rekindled romance with Bieber, Teefey also insinuated in a recent lengthy Facebook post that she had already given up on the stubbornness of her daughter, revealing that no matter how hard she tries, all her motherly words land on deaf ears as no one can tell the "Bad Liar" singer how she should decide for herself.

Gomez has yet to respond to Teefey's comments although she already un-followed her on Instagram.