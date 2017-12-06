Justin Bieber News: 'Sorry' Singer Smiles After Asked About Proposal to Selena Gomez

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011.

While Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have yet to declare that they are officially back together, the former just smiled when he was recently asked if he is already planning to propose to the latter.

Bieber was mum when he was asked during an ambush-interview if he was planning to propose to Gomez. Instead of answering the question, the "Sorry" singer just smiled as he boarded his car before leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, where he posed with some servers and hugged it out with Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed, on his way out.

To recall, it was thought that Bieber and Gomez's breakup last year was already cut-and-dried, although the two had been in an on-and-off drama since they went public with their relationship in 2011. However, in October, reports about the two hanging out once again shocked and delighted their fans.

Since the two were reported to have reconciled, the supposed pair has yet to officially admit that they are, indeed, back in each other's arms. According to reports last month, the two have decided to keep things low-key as the attention on their alleged reconciliation was just too much for them to handle.

"Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn't like the chaos. They agreed to stay more low-key," a source told People last month.

Meanwhile, at last week's Billboard's Women in Music event, where Gomez was hailed as the Woman of the Year, the "Bad Liar" singer was asked how much Bieber has influenced her life. Instead of addressing the question point blank, Gomez gave an answer suggesting that she and Bieber may be lovers again, indeed.

"It's not really my concern anymore. My family is great. My health is great. I love deeply and I think that's just who I am. I'm not really ashamed," Gomez said.