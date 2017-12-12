Justin Bieber Pledges to Help the Victims of the California Wildfire

instagram/justinbieber Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber pledges his support to the victims of the California wildfire

Justin Bieber has pledged his support to the victims of the California wildfire.

On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber took to Instagram to pledge his help and support to all the victims affected by the devastating California wildfire. Thousands of residents from Southern California had been gravely affected by the wildfire which had first began on Monday night and this would include several A-list Hollywood personalities such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. In fact, even Ariana Grande had just been recently evacuated and it's looking like the stars are coming together to help those who are in need.

"I'm going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution," Bieber said in a video posted on his Instagram page. "Obviously I'm not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities and fundraisers or whatever we can do. I'm going to get on that and in the meantime, all the families and all the people who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be OK," he added.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old internationally renowned singer called for donations such as food and clothing that would help ease the victims' living situations including a list of drop-off sites where people can deliver their donations.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror on Saturday, One Direction member Niall Horan also expressed his support to Bieber's cause.

As of now, the Skirball fire is at 50 percent containment but has already burned about 180,000 acres in the past week and destroyed 792 structures, mostly homes. Some of the other celebrities who had to be evacuated from their homes were television host and personality Chelsea Hander as well as singer Lionel Richie who even had to cancel a show due to his current predicament.