Justin Bieber Rumors: Singing Superstar Planning a Pre-Valentine's Day Getaway with Selena Gomez

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singer Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

Justin Bieber is supposedly planning to take Selena Gomez out to an intimate pre-Valentine's Day getaway.

According to an incognito source of Hollywood Life, Bieber has left his L.A. home, supposedly, for a spiritual retreat, and he wishes Gomez to eventually join him in an unknown location so that they can celebrate Valentine's Day in advance.

"His plan is to stay at a secret location, at a luxury resort, a few hours outside of Los Angeles for at least a few nights and he's hoping she will break away from her busy schedule to join him for some romantic time alone," the source of Hollywood Life alleges.

While the veracity of the claims of the source is yet to be confirmed, some can't help but opine that, in the event that it is true, Bieber is, indeed, doing well as far as performing his boyfriend duties is concerned. After all, it has been reported that Gomez has just finished her two-week treatment program for her anxiety and depression. Hence, for Bieber to come up with an r &r (rest and relax) plan for his girlfriend is an undeniably sweet gesture every girlfriend would want from her boyfriend.

To recall, it was reported last month that Gomez had a falling out with her mom, Mandy Teefey, after her supposed reconciliation with Bieber. In fact, in an interview with Gossip Cop, Teefey admitted that she was not happy with her daughter's decision to rekindle her romance with Bieber, although she maintained that her daughter can live her life the way she wants it to be as long as the "Bad Liar" singer is happy, safe, and healthy.

However, as there is no more stopping Bieber from turning over a new leaf since he re-dedicated his life to his Christian faith, fans can only wonder if Teefey will eventually soften her stance on Bieber. With the "Baby" singer seemingly doing very well in how he handles his rekindled romance with Gomez, some believe it may just be a matter of time before Teefey can have a change of heart.