Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Pack on the PDA on Valentine's Day Outing

Justin Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez continues to heat up.

Following their romantic Laguna Beach getaway this weekend, the lovebirds celebrated Valentine's Day together in Los Angeles. Bieber and Gomez where photographed sitting in the lobby of Montage hotel Wednesday night, with the "Wolves" singer tenderly stroking her beau's face.

They spent the night staring into each other's eyes and, at one point, the Canadian crooner was even seen passionately locking lips with Gomez. Bieber opted for his trademark casual style and rocked an orange top worn under a denim jacket. He completed the look with cream-colored chinos and checkerboard Vans trainers.

The former Disney actress, on the other hand, opted for a classy look. She wore a conservative black dress, tweed jacket and flat loafers. The brunette beauty styled her locks straight and glossy for the romantic night.

After his date with Gomez, Bieber appeared to have some me time by getting some rest and relaxation. The "Sorry" artist was seen heading out of a spa on Thursday, Feb. 15, in Beverly Hills.

Gomez and Bieber started seeing each other again after the songstress called it quits with The Weekend in November. While Bieber's family is happy with their reunion, Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey reportedly does not agree with it.

Seventeen magazine notes Gomez has been trying to convince her mother to approve of the relationship. "Selena is still trying to convince her mom that Justin has changed for the better. There is still animosity there and her mum hasn't turned a full leaf and accepted the relationship," said an insider.

Tensions between Gomez and her mother allegedly rose in December, when Teefey found out that her daughter has rekindled her romance with Bieber. A different insider claimed Teefey was hospitalized after a heated argument with Gomez about Bieber.