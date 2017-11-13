Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Rumors: Pair Agress to Stay 'Low Key' as The Weeknd Flaunts Romance With 'Sorry' Singer's Ex

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 20, 2011.

The Weeknd is taking a page from ex's Selena Gomez's book and is nursing his broken heart after their split with an ex — not his ex though, but Justin Bieber's.

Fans will remember that Gomez has been spotted with Bieber several times before and after her breakup with the "Starboy" singer was confirmed.

However, while Gomez and Bieber have been hanging out, they have not been seen getting cozy just yet. The same cannot be said for The Weeknd, who was recently spotted holding hands with the "Love Yourself" singer's former beau, Yovanna Ventura.

This is according to Us Weekly, who spoke to a couple of sources suggesting The Weeknd is moving on with one of Bieber's old flames. One insider said:

The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night. They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.

Another source had this to say:

He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.

Before this, fans found that Gomez liked one of The Weeknd's latest Instagram post, which led them to believe that they ended things amicably, despite reports that the latter called it quits via phone.

As for Bieber and Gomez, the two have not been spotted this week after a week in which they spent each day together. Jelena fans should not be worried about this, at least based on what a source that spoke to People said about the pair: