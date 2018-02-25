Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Spotted Attending Church Service After Their Trip To Jamaica

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singer Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted recently after attending a church service.

Paparazzi photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Bieber and Gomez coming out of a Beverly Hills church last Wednesday. In other images, the two can be seen talking to their friends and giving them hugs before going inside a black SUV and leaving the place.

This was the first time the couple were seen in California after going on a trip to Jamaica together to attend the wedding of Beiber's dad, Jeremy, to Chelsey Rebelo in a very private ceremony held in a village in Montego Bay.

In an earlier report by TMZ, photos of Bieber and Gomez together in Jamaica were shown, and the news outlet's sources claimed the couple were "inseparable" the entire time they were in the Caribbean.

Reports have it that Bieber and Gomez have been spending most of their time together since they reconciled. Shortly after the former Disney star broke up with The Weeknd, who she dated for 10 months, she was seen back together with Bieber. Later, she explained that she remains good friends with The Weeknd and they decided to part ways on a good note.

Someone close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE magazine: "Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time. They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best."

"Justin is still very happy. They have had quiet date nights at home and outings to local, low-key spots. They are still catching up and just enjoy hanging out," according to another PEOPLE insider. "They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature."

Gomez was also recently spotted as she left Bieber's home.