Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Spotted on a Romantic Laguna Beach Getaway Ahead of Valentine's Day

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez recently went on a pre-Valentine's getaway together.

Over the weekend, the lovebirds had snuck off to Laguna Beach, California for a romantic getaway. E! News confirmed that they stayed at the Montage Hotel. "Justin and Selena had a driver take them down to Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon," a source told the media outlet. "Justin has been to the Montage several times before and always loves going there for a quick getaway."

The former Disney star and her beau reportedly "took a walk on the path in front of the resort that overlooks the ocean" upon their arrival. The insider added, "It was a cloudy day, [so] they didn't spend too much time outside." While the twosome seemed to be engaged in a "serious talk," the source said they did look "happy together."

Although they were together on Saturday, Gomez went on her own private escapade on Sunday. Reports noted she visited Disneyland with some friends without Bieber, who was seen at El Rey church service in Los Angeles that night. Fans even had the chance to snap some fun photos of themselves with the "Bad Liar" songstress.

Rumor has it that the Canadian crooner and Gomez will not be celebrating Valentine's Day together. Gomez is heading to the Big Apple on Tuesday to be at Coach's New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

After his romantic getaway with Gomez, Bieber was seen in showing off his new ride to Jerry Seinfeld in Beverly Hills. The "Sorry" singer was riding his blue Lamborghini when he crossed paths with the comedian.

Seinfeld appeared in great spirits as he laughed and exchanged pleasantries with the 23-year-old pop star. Later in the day, Bieber was seen running some errands in the upscale neighborhood while still using his new luxury vehicle.