Justin Bieber Shares Photo of Himself on Instagram Reading the Bible, Gets Nearly Two Million Likes

Justin Bieber reading the Bible

Justin Bieber hasn't shied away from sharing the Christian faith with his legions of his fans, and from their response to his latest Instagram post, it seems they don't mind one bit.

The 'Grateful' singer posted a photo of himself reading the Bible on Instagram and it quickly gained nearly two million likes.

The Canadian pop star was shirtless in the photo, showing off his many tattoos that include several Christian-themed inkings like a cross, a lion and angels.

He appeared to be sitting in a private jet at the time and looked relaxed and happy as he read from the Bible.

It wasn't clear which version he was reading but it has clearly been regularly thumbed as it had well-worn pages and hand-written notes and annotations across it.

Bieber also didn't disclose which passage he was reading but something obviously made an impression on him as he captioned the photo 'Wowzers.'

Bieber is a regular at Hillsong Church and close friends with its pastor, Carl Lentz.

The pop star has been vocal about his faith since his famous baptism in the bathtub of NBA Pro Tyson Chandler in 2015, performed by Lentz.

It marked a profound turning point for Bieber, who had up until that time had numerous run-ins with the law.

Last week, Bieber announced to his 95.6 million Instagram followers that he was selling a painting he did of the cross called 'Calvary.' Although some cruel commentators questioned his artistic abilities, he said he was doing it to raise funds for the California wildfires.

And last month, he posted a photo of a whiteboard with a message on it inviting anyone feeling helpless and out of options to turn to Jesus.

He captioned the picture 'Jesus is changing me from the inside out everyday!'. It got over 2.3 million likes.