(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are getting back together.

Justin Bieber's family completely approves of his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez.

The Canadian crooner and the former Disney star continue to give their relationship another chance. While fans wait for them to confirm their romance, many still wonder how Bieber's family thinks of Gomez.

Citing multiple sources, E! News recently revealed Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber are happy with their son's new muse. "His parents love Selena," said one insider. "That want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl," the insider went on to say.

The source added, "They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come."

The news comes after Mallette offered nothing but sweet words for the "Wolves" songstress. During a Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in LA, the film producer described Gomez as "precious." The mother of one said she does not know a lot about her son's relationship, but she supports anything Bieber does.

Gomez and Bieber have yet to officially announce their real status. Many expected them to be together for Thanksgiving but the couple spent the holiday with their respective families. With Christmas fast approaching, fans are wondering if the pair will finally get together.

Unfortunately, Gomez's family is still not happy to see her with Bieber. A different source told PEOPLE that unlike Bieber's family who always adored Gomez, the brunette beauty's clan are not yet ready to invite him in any family event.

"Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited," said the insider.

Things started heating up between the duo in late October, just days after Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits. Their next outings included a fun bike ride together, as well as going to church two times in one day.