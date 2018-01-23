Justin Bieber's Mom Praises Him Amid News of Disapproval by Selena Gomez's Mom

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pattie Millette praises her son, Justin Bieber, in her Instagram post.

Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, praised her son on social media while news of Selena Gomez' mother, Mandy Teefey, disapproving of their relationship, surface.

Pattie dedicated a long post to her son on Instagram, praising him for the person he's become and his profound faith.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear," Pattie's post reads, attached to a photo of her cozying up beside Justin.

Justin's mother added that she also misses his jokes, to the point that she would laugh out loud alone whenever she remembers some of the things that he said. Pattie capped her post by telling Justin that she loves him "to the moon and back" and that has a heart of gold.

Pattie's post came just when news is rampant that Selena's mom doesn't approve that Justin and her daughter are back together.

Gossip Cop confirmed Teefey's statements about her daughter's relationship with Justin. Even though Justin returned to Selena's life when she had her operation, Teefey revealed that she did not communicate with him in any way.

Teefey said that she's "not happy" that Selena is back together with Justin, but she won't get in the way as long as her daughter's "happy, safe, and healthy."

Teefey admits that she has had several disagreements with Selena. However, she maintains that it's normal for every mother-daughter relationship. She also affirms that her daughter is an adult and that she can make decisions for herself. Teefey confirms that she has no control over her daughter in any way.