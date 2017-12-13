Justin Bieber's Parents Love Selena Gomez, Insiders Reveal

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Justin Bieber's parents adore Selena Gomez.

Justin parents, Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, completely approve of their son's relationship with Selena because even they have fallen in love with the "Fetish" singer.

"His parents love Selena. ... She is very sweet and a good girl," a source told E! News about how Justin's parents see the pop singer. They also see that Selena is a very good influence on their son.

"They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come," the source revealed.

Aside from Selena, Justin's parents also see that their son's religion has helped him turn his life around.

"They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life," the source added.

Unfortunately, Selena's family doesn't feel the same.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Selena's family isn't as excited as Justin's about them getting back together.

"Justin's family always loved Selena, but Selena's family is still not happy about her seeing Justin," the source said. Because of this, the "Bad Liar" singer hasn't brought Justin over for family affairs.

Unfortunately for this Christmas, the pair will have to spend most of the holidays apart since both of them will take the time to be with their families. Selena will be celebrating with her family this Christmas, and Justin is not yet welcome to join them, according to the source.

But Justin won't give up that easily. The "Sorry" singer is determined to prove that he's changed, not only to Selena but to her family as well.

"[Justin] is set on proving that he is a better boyfriend," said the source.