Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence Following Jennifer Aniston Split

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016.

Justin Theroux has finally broken his social media silence after news of his split from estranged wife Jennifer Aniston first hit the headlines.

When Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston first announced their separation on Feb. 15, the two mainly kept a low profile with the former, even making a last-minute cancellation of his appearance on "The Late Show." However, Theroux has finally broken his silence on social media when he shared a picture of him holding puppies on Instagram.

It would appear that as of late, Theroux had been in Texas, and while there, the 46-year-old actor had visited the Austin Pets Alive shelter and even shared a picture of his time there. In the post, he said: "Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren't yet ready to go, but when they are go get em... Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!"

Furthermore, he even hashtagged the post with #selenagomez.

The estranged couple previously announced in a statement that they have consciously made the decision to separate at the end of last year. The decision to announce their separation had also been done in order to avoid further speculations. According to them, while they may have separated, they continue to be two best friends and cherish the friendship they share with each other.

According to sources, the cause of the breakdown of the couple's marriage was due to their differing personalities and how they each wanted to live in different places: Aniston in Los Angeles and Theroux in New York.

The two had reportedly split back in December and had made the conscious decision to publicly announce their separation after the two briefly met on Valentine's Day.