With Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux officially separating after two years of marriage, the subject of their finances has undoubtedly entered the spotlight, more so when they finally file for divorce. The couple's total estimated net worth is around $240 million but how much of that is from Justin Theroux?

Only a few people would probably not know who Jennifer Aniston is. Ever since she rose to stardom through the iconic comedy sitcom "Friends," the now 49-year-old actress is one of the highest paid actresses of all time. Through "Friends" as well as starring in a number of blockbuster films, including her most recent "Office Christmas Party," and several endorsements, Aniston is now estimated to be worth a staggering $220 million. Just last year, she was named the second highest paid actress in Forbes' annual list earning $25.5 million in 2017 alone. While Justin Theroux may not be worth as much as his soon-to-be ex-wife, he is still worth an impressive $20 million.

Prior to marrying Aniston, Theroux was known for starring in the 2001 film "Mulholland Drive," and he mostly did TV mini-series as well as writing behind-the-scenes for films like "Tropic Thunder" and "Iron Man 2." However, his seven-year relationship with Aniston (two of which were spent as a married couple) would eventually propel him to fame. He eventually starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO hit "The Leftovers" and was being paid $75,000 per episode.

Now, taking into how much the couple is worth separately, how will their impending divorce affect their overall finances? This would all have to depend on whether or not the estranged couple had signed a prenup prior to their marriage. According to legal expert Troy Slaten, since California is a community property estate, all property obtained throughout the marriage would be considered community property and anything prior to the marriage will be separate.

"If they don't have a prenup then all income and all assets acquired during the marriage is presumed community. If there's no prenup then courts will trace back the money to its source before the marriage. For example, if a house was bought with Jen's Friends money, she's entitled to that money back and any increase in value would be community which means it would be split between them," he explains.