Justin Timberlake Announces Release Of New Album Next Month

Four years after the release of his last studio record "The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2," pop superstar Justin Timberlake finally announced that his next album will come out early next month.

On his Twitter account, the former NSYNC member revealed Tuesday morning that his highly anticipated studio album titled "Man of the Woods" will come out on Feb. 2.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from," Timberlake said in the video teaser for the album. "It's personal."

Snippets of his upcoming songs were also featured in the trailer, showing what his fans should look forward to in his next album, including a studio collaboration with hip-hop star and music producer Pharrell Williams.

The new album will also feature several collaborations with other popular producers like Max Martin and Timbaland.

The title of the able did not come as a surprise, after TMZ reported in early December that Timberlake filed a trademark to the phrase "Man of the Woods," which he aims to use for several things such as CDs, DVDs, downloadable singles, and other merchandises such as clothes, concert posters, and other programs such as tours and live performances.

The actor also reportedly applied to patent the trademark to the phrase "Fresh Leaves," which will reportedly be used on merchandises like robes, hats, and other clothing items like long-sleeved shirts, jerseys, and shorts.

The release of "Man of the Woods" will almost coincide with Timberlake's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday, Feb. 4. However, it is still unclear if he will sing some of his new songs from the album during the popular sporting event.

More information is expected to be announced about the "Man of the Woods" in the coming days.