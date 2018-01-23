Justin Timberlake Claims He and Janet Jackson Already Made Peace After 2004 Super Bowl Incident

(Photo: Reuters/Luke Macgregor) U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London.

Justin Timberlake recently said he has already made peace with Janet Jackson.

Fans may still be waiting for an apology from Timberlake after the so-called "Nipplegate" incident that happened in 2004. He and Jackson were performing at the Super Bowl halftime show that year and their performance ended with Timberlake ripping a part of Jackson's clothing and exposing her breast.

While doing promotion for his forthcoming album "Man of the Woods," Timberlake opened up about the controversy between him and the "Rhythm Nation" singer. "To be honest, [there] wasn't too much of a conversation, just one of those things where we go, 'We're not gonna ...,'" he told Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "What do you want me to say, like, 'We're not gonna do that again?'"

"You know, to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed," he explained. "And it's something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened, but, you know, you can move forward and learn from it.'"

When asked if he and Jackson have buried the hatchet, the "Cry Me a River" crooner said "absolutely."

Following the incident, many fans believed Jackson was unfairly punished because she was reportedly uninvited from the 2004 Grammys. Her music videos were also reportedly blacklisted, angering her supporters. With Timberlake confirmed to perform at the 2018 halftime show again, Jackson's fans launched a #JusticeForJanet hashtag because many think she was still receiving worse treatment from the music industry compared with the former NSYNC member.

Jackson has just concluded her State of the World tour in December. The singer, who is now being linked to her former flame Jermaine Dupree, has yet to comment on Timberlake's recent interview.