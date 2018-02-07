Justin Timberlake News: 'Man of the Woods' Generates Negative Feedback from Critics

Facebook/ justintimberlake Promotional photo for Justine Timberlake's new album "Man of the Woods"

Grammy winner Justin Timberlake's new album generated quite the criticism from critics. Timberlake's latest album, "Man of the Woods," was released last week, and many are disappointed including people from the public and music experts.

After the album's release on Feb.2, Timberlake took the stage at the Super Bowl LII Halftime show to perform some of his new hits. Justin's performance generated both positive and negative feedback from the public. His new album, however, is a different story.

"Man of the Woods," consisting of 16 new tracks and featuring Grammy winning artists like Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton, is Timberlake's comeback album after almost five years. The expectations for his new album were high after the artist said it is deeply inspired from his family and roots from Tennessee.

Critics, however, do not consider the album a big success. There are reviews saying the album did not have much inspiration and execution to be considered a brilliant collaboration of country style and Timberlake's finesse. The Guardian says the album is a failure for its attempt at rural rhythms fusion. Esquire also gave "Man of the Woods" quite the beating for being a "mess." Esquire indicates that Timberlake did not fully maximize the potential of his album and that it was embarrassing and disappointing.

Pitchfork also considers the album a big failure for Timberlake's career despite collaborating with world-renowned producers like Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

Despite all the negative criticism, Timberlake's fifth studio album still managed to spark a momentum after ranking second at Official Charts Midweek Top 100 albums. "Man of the Woods" is next to the official album of the new movie "The Greatest Showman."

Billboard also reports that the album might make it way to the top rank for next week's Billboard 200 chart.

With the album out and the Superbowl LII in the books, Timberlake's 2018 international tour will start on March 13 in Canada.