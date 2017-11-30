'Juuni Taisen' Episode 10 Spoilers: Ox and Tiger to Face Off in Promised Duel; Is Rabbit Really Gone?

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

A promise is a promise, and Ox intends to keep the one he made to Tiger on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen."

It can be remembered that in exchange for a temporary alliance against Snake's enchanted limbs, Ox has promised Tiger a duel outside of the boundaries of the ongoing Zodiac War. Their alliance lasted for longer than they intended, but now that all of their other enemies are down, it's time for the systematic warrior, Ox, to make good on his promise to the drunken Tiger.

The preview for the next episode title states that in order to catch a tiger, the hunter should enter its den. The tiger may end up eating the hunter, but the actual outcome will never be known until the hunter enters. It seems to tease an upcoming battle that features the two warriors outwitting each other in a bid to win the fight.

However, the title of the episode, "A Tiger May Die, But It Leaves Its Skin," seems to suggest yet another possibility that may well involve the necromancer Rabbit.

While it may seem that the psychopathic warrior has already met his end, what with the combined forces of Ox and Tiger dicing his body to pieces, fans still can't help but wonder if the Rabbit is truly dead, or has only just set the stage for his finishing attack.

Manga Tokyo noted that Rabbit bit his lip and drew blood from it just before Ox and Tiger took his life. And considering how blood is a powerful element for every spell, this may yet prove to be significant in setting up an unexpected turn in Ox and Tiger's duel.

As the episode title says, a tiger may die, but she remains a tiger even in death. In other words, when a powerful warrior dies, her influence will linger. And with a sly necromancer lying around, this old proverb may come to pass in the most unexpected ways.

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.