'Juuni Taisen' Episode 11 Spoilers: Ox's Fate to Be Decided; What Could Rabbit Be Up To?

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

With less than a handful warriors left on the battlefield, the ongoing Zodiac War is nearing its end on the Japanese action anime series, "Juuni Taisen."

Tiger and Ox may have taken Rabbit down, but the necromancer may yet prove to be a more difficult opponent to defeat in death. This was shown almost immediately when his severed arm moved of its own accord and attacked Ox, only to end up fatally stabbing Tiger instead.

As it turned out, Tiger has met Ox before, and the latter has even ended up motivating her to train and become the kind of warrior she was right now. Unfortunately, what was apparently a very precious memory for Tiger meant nothing at all to Ox who did not seem to remember her at all.

Tiger saved Ox's life because of this very memory, and Ox repaid her in kind by ending her life before she becomes one of Rabbit's mindless puppets. But could Tiger's death really be the end for her, or has Rabbit already claimed control of her body long before she met her end?

Ox remembered seeing Rabbit biting his tongue before he and Tiger diced the villain up. It also seemed suspicious to the Genius of Slaughter that Rabbit would suddenly appear before them and attack without a plan.

The preview for the next episode titled "To Treat a Man to Beef From His Own Cow" teases a look into the kind of life that Ox led prior to becoming a participant in the Zodiac War. What will the Genius of Slaughter's past reveal about his present disposition? Will a look into his life finally remind him of that encounter with Tiger on that one fateful day?

It also seems that Ox may finally find himself having to contend with Rabbit's sly ways head-on. The questions he had about the necromancer in the previous episode may also find answers, but could also lead to his possible end.

Also, where has Rat been all this time?

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.