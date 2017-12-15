'Juuni Taisen' Episode 12 Spoilers: Zodiac War Winner Makes His Wish in Upcoming Finale

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

The winner has finally been decided, and his wish is about to be granted on the twelfth and final episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Juuni Taisen."

Rat has emerged the sole survivor of the Zodiac War and has thus claimed his right to have his wish granted. However, given his ability, which has just been revealed in the previous episode, he may need to first take 99 different paths before he can lock in on the one reality that will yield the best results for him.

Some fans of Nisio Isin's light novel, from which the anime series is based, noted how the anime failed to fully explain how Rat's ability actually works. While it looked like Rat was simply creating mental simulations of 100 different probabilities in his head, the truth is that he is actually creating and living through these probabilities simultaneously in alternate realities before he ultimately chooses which one he wishes to lock in and turn into his actual reality.

This explains why Rat always looked tired and why the other characters have vague memories of having seen or interacted with him in the past. In all the 99 paths he chose to discard, he has met and fought with the various other participants in the Zodiac War, and although he is the only one who clearly remembers these paths, they have also left some vague traces in the others' subconscious.

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "The One Wish That Must Be Granted, and the Ninety-Nine That Can Be Done Without," simply quotes an old proverb that states, "A mountain's great labor may yield a mouse." It also assures viewers that that everything will get resolved before the series completely closes its curtains.

The episode will be based on the one-shot manga of the same name written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura as a sequel to the original light novel series.

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.