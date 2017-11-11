'Juuni Taisen' Episode 7 Spoilers: Twin Brothers' Past to Be Featured Next; Will Dragon Meet His End Soon?

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

With three warriors meeting their end in the previous episode, the number of participants in the ongoing 12th Zodiac War has now been decreased to five. Who will eventually win as the high stakes betting game begins on the Japanese action anime series, "Juuni Taisen"?

The previous episode saw three zodiac warriors dying and the VIP avatars subsequently placing their bets at the viewing center.

Despite his strategic approach to the game and his ultimate explosive on the read, Ram was not quite agile enough to save himself from the drunken Tiger's deadly strike. Monkey, on the other hand, met her end in the hands of the psychopath necromancer, Rabbit, who made good use of Snake's decapitated head perched on a tree, to track Monkey's movements and thus kill her with his twin swords.

This, in turn, brought the number of the participants down to six, which was half of 12 and was also the requirement for the betting game among the VIPs to begin. And who should meet his end following this crucial turn, than the impenetrable Horse, who ended up suffocating in a bank vault after Snake set the bank building on fire.

With only five participants and only one true winner to be declared in the end, the war is about to take even more violent turns as everyone becomes both hunter and hunted. And the preview for the next episode titled "In Like a Dragon, Out Like a Snake, Part 1" teases what seems to be a two-part feature on the twin brothers, Dragon and Snake.

Dragon has yet to make a really drastic movie in the ongoing war, while his younger twin brother, Snake, although being the first to be eliminated, is still proving to be quite a formidable foe whose headless corpse is under Rabbit's control.

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.