'Juuni Taisen' Episode 8 Spoilers: Dragon's Backstory to Continue; Is Ox About to Meet His End?

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

Will Dragon's true feelings about his twin be revealed on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Juuni Taisen"?

Although their backstory revealed how inseparable the twins, Dragon and Snake, were, fans couldn't help but notice the seeming lack of concern that Dragon has over the death of his twin even before the Zodiac War even began. Could this be reflective of their Zodiac animals being cold-blooded reptiles? Or is there more to the twins' story than what meets the eye?

The preview for the next episode titled "In Like a Dragon, Out Like a Snake (Part 2)" teases a feature on the Dragon, who was last seen watching over the battle between Tiger and Ox. He seemed pleased at how the necromancer Rabbit has been making full use of Snake ever since turning the headless twin into a walking corpse.

Then again, could the title of the episode be a reference to how the other twin is about to meet his end? Will Dragon, in a moment of carelessness, become just like Snake, and be Rabbit's new right-hand man now that the headless twin seems to be out of commission?

On the other hand, Ox has just proposed a duel that would be fought outside of the Zodiac War and would entirely be based on the conditions set by Tiger — that is, if the latter even manages to survive the fire that Ox has ignited using the alcoholic foam from her mouth.

But will this trick be enough to get the limb that has also wrapped itself around his neck? Will Dragon use this incident as the perfect opportunity to take down the Genius of Slaughter? And should Tiger do survive getting her face burned, will Ox even stay true to his words, or just finish Tiger off right then and there?

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.