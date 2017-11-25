'Juuni Taisen' Episode 9 Spoilers: Dragon Makes His Move; Is Rabbit About to Meet His End?

Juuni Taisen Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War," based on the light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura.

Dragon is about to make his move, and things are not looking good for both Ox and Tiger on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Juuni Taisen." Also, is the sly Rabbit's ultimate fate about to be decided?

The previous episode of the series provided more insights into the past antics of the twin brothers, Dragon and Snake. Being twins and thieves at the same time, the two of them have proven more than once how good they are working together to achieve their shared goals.

And now that Dragon has decided to join the fight, will their collaborative skills and excellence work the same way it did when Snake was still alive? How much can a headless, armless walking corpse do in the upcoming ambush?

Will Snake be able to distract his enemies enough for Dragon to approach and end Tiger and Ox's lives, or will Ox's seemingly heightened sense for danger and quick impulse give him a chance to fight back and turn the tables on Dragon?

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode titled "The Man Who Chases Two Rabbits Catches Neither" is an apparent reference to the wily necromancer, Rabbit. Then again, it may also be a reference to Dragon's endeavor of trying to outwit both Tiger and Ox.

The title is a quote attributed to Confucius, and it means that dividing one's attention into chasing two goals will most likely result in failure to achieve both goals.

Which participant's conviction is about to be divided and which one of them is about to bite the dust next? Is Rabbit about to meet his match or his next corpse warrior?

"Juuni Taisen: Zodiac War" airs on Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on Tokyo MX on Thursdays at midnight JST and on BS11 late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.