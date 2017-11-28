'Juushinki Pandora' Air Date, Latest News: Kana Hanazawa Cast as Vengeful Bounty Hunter in Upcoming Original Mecha Anime Series

Project Pandora Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming original Japanese mecha anime series, “Juushinki Pandora,” created by Shoji Kawamori. It features the bounty hunter, Queenie You, voiced by Kana Hanazawa.

More details and a new key visual art has been released for the upcoming original Japanese mecha anime series, "Juushinki Pandora."

First announced at the "Shoji Kawamori New Project Briefing" event held last month, the anime series, which will run for two cours, will follow the story of Leon and Chloe Lau as they fight for survival in a world devastated by the so-called Xianglong Crisis.

The said crisis, which supposedly occurred in 2031, was brought about by the explosion of the Quantum Reactor and the release of an unknown energy that changed the global environment overnight. Living things, aside from humans, as well as machines, were forced into a unique evolution, which in turn drove humanity close to the brink of extinction.

The series picks up seven years after this incident, during which Leon is continuously conducting his own research in order to come up with the most efficient counterattack against the destructive Biological Revolutionary of Accelerated Intelligence (B.R.A.I.) entities and thereby reclaim humanity's right to exist.

The new key visual features the character named Queenie You, who is described as a beautiful bounty hunter who has nothing left to lose, and is primarily driven by her quest for revenge. She will be voiced by Kana Hanazawa, who currently voices the characters Bei Bei Yang in "Anime-Gataris" and Hinata Kawamoto in "3-Gatsu no Lion."

"Juushinki Pandora" is the original creation of renowned visual artist and mecha designer, Shoji Kawamori, and is slated for release in Spring 2018.

The cast also includes Tomoaki Maeno as the brilliant but awkward scientist, Leon, and Nao Toyama as his companion, Chloe. Although the two of them are not related by blood, they have come to see each other as siblings ever since their banishment from the main city of Neo Xianglong.

Hidekazu Sato will be directing the series for studio Satelight, with Toshizo Nemoto writing the scripts and Risa Ebata drafting the original character designs. Kawamori is credited with the Juushinki mechanical designs and also serves as chief director for the series.