A new key visual art has been revealed for the upcoming television original Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Juushinki Pandora (Heavy Divine Unit Pandora)."

The image, which can be seen above, shows what looks to be a sniper looking over the city from the top of a building, with a ginger cat patiently waiting by his side. This sniper is the newly introduced character named Dag Horvat, who will be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda.

Tsuda is best known for being the voice of Seto Kaiba from "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Hannes from "Attack on Titan," and Mikoto Suoh from "K." Most recently, he provided the voice for the fourth Vinsmoke sibling, Yonji, from the popular shounen anime series, "One Piece."

The official character description for Dag reveals that he is a sniper who also fancies women and cats. He is the kind of guy who is always smiling and joking, and has thus made a reputation for himself as a mood-maker. But behind this seemingly accommodating and laid-back personality, is a hired killer with eyes as sharp and cold like that of a beast. As a bounty hunter, he is earning enough for himself and his beloved cat who always stays by his side.

Other cast members include Tomoaki Maeno as Leon Lau, Nao Touyama as Chloe Lau, and Kana Hanazawa as Queenie You, a vengeful bounty hunter who was featured in the previous key visual art for the series.

The series is the original creation of Shouji Kawamori in collaboration with Satelight, who is in charge of the animation. Hidekazu Sato is directing, with Toshizo Nemoto taking care of the scripts and Risa Ebata drafting the original character designs.

Kawamori is further credited with the Juushinki mechanical designs and is also serving as the series' chief director. Additionally, Kawamori has also confirmed that unlike his previous works, "Macross," and "AKB0048," his latest project will not feature songs.

"Juushinki Pandora" is expected to be released in Spring 2018.