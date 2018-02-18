Project Pandora Official Site Main key visual art for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, “Juushinki Pandora (Heavy Divine Unit Pandora),” created by Shoji Kawamori and to be animated by Satelight. The caption on the image translates to “In the time of promise, they were entrusted with hope.”

The main key visual art and a second promotional video (PV) with a handful of new details have been released for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, "Juushinki Pandora (Heavy Divine Unit Pandora)," created by Shoji Kawamori and to be animated by Satelight.

Aside from revealing additional cast members, the 100-second video, which is currently streaming on Asmik Ace's official YouTube channel, also preview the series' insert song titled, "Meteor," performed by the Japanese pop-rock singer, Shiena Nishizawa.

YouTube/Asmik Ace Anime Channel

One of the newly announced cast members includes Yuuma Uchida, who will be providing the voice of Guren Din. Guren is described as an officer who always thinks of his family, which he lost during the Xianglong Crisis. It is because of this tragedy that he decides to sign on as a soldier for the defense forces. His ultimate goal is to avenge his family, so he's dedicated to fighting against the so-called B.R.A.I. (Biological Revolutionary of Accelerated Intelligence).

Unsho Ishizuka will be taking on the role of Kane I. Hassan, who is said to be the backbone of Pandora. He used to be a mercenary from a private military company but has now become an officer in Pandora.

Yuichiro Umehara will be voicing Jey Yun, described as a cold-blooded staff officer, who is also the ministerial secretary of Neo Xianglong. He considers his colleague and school friend, Leon as a rival and has also grown to distrust the man ever since the reactor incident. He has also been serving the current governor Cecile Sue, voiced by Ai Kayano long before the Crisis.

Cast members whose roles are yet to be announced include Nobuyuki Hiyama, Yuichi Nakamura, Takauki Kondou, Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Mamiko Noto, and Akira Ishida.

On the other hand, cast members who have been announced previously include Tomoaki Maeno as Leon Lau, Nao Toyama as Chloe Lau, Kana Hanazawa as Queenie Yo, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Dag Horvat.

"Juushinki Pandora" premieres on Wednesday, April 4, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It will also air on WOWOW and BS11 starting on Friday, April 6 and on MBS starting on Saturday, April 7. Netflix Japan will be launching the series online earlier on Thursday, March 29. An eventual worldwide release via Netflix is also in development.