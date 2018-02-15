K-Pop News 2018: 2PM's Jun K Arrested for Drunk Driving

Facebook/2PM Promotional image for Jun K special event

Korean media reports that Jun K of Korean boy group 2PM was arrested for drunk driving over the weekend. His agency, JYP Entertainment, has since apologized.

According to officials from Gangnam Police Station, the 30-year-old musician was stopped over by police in southern Seoul around 7 a.m. on Saturday. When tested by authorities, his blood alcohol content was 0.074 percent, a level that would have his driver's license suspended.

Reports say Jun K, who was alone in his car, did not resist police who were doing a routine check for possible drunk drivers. After his arrest, his manager came to pick up his car.

The singer's agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement to apologize for his behavior.

"Kim Min Jun himself is deeply regretful and reflecting," JYP said. "Moving forward, all of his activities will be halted and we will respect the intentions of our overseas partners and companies we have contracts with."

The agency explained it has an ongoing program to ensure that its talents would not have to drive their own cars in case they end up intoxicated after parties. South Koreans are generally known for being strong drinkers, with drinking a huge part of their daily lives.

"Our company regular educates our celebrities about how to prevent drunk driving and we have an appointed designated driver service that we have been using since 2014," JYP added, saying it shoulders the cost for the driver service.

It is unknown why Jun K decided to drive on his own on that day.

The 2PM lead vocalist has also apologized for his behavior through the group's official website, describing his decision to drive as "silly" and "spur-of-the-moment."

"I am truly sorry that I have disappointed my fans, who have trusted me and loved me, and our members," he wrote.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of 2PM. In January, Jun K and bandmates Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho, and Chansung all renewed their contracts with JYP, with the decision to stay together as a group. Taecyeon, who is currently in the military, is also expected to renew his contract when he returns.