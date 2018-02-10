K-Pop News 2018: Are Suzy and Lee Min Ho Back Together?

Facebook/JYP Promotional photo for Suzy's album "Yes, No, Maybe"

South Korean media say former powerhouse couple Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho are back together, less than three months after they revealed their separation. Their respective agencies, however, say otherwise.

According to News1, the two recently rekindled their love affair. "Lee Min Ho and Suzy have started dating again recently. They are continuing to meet each other in secret," a source told the outlet.

If true, the pair are going against all odds to continue their relationship, considering they have been very busy with their personal lives. Min Ho is currently serving his mandatory enlistment as a public servant in Seoul's Gangnam District Office, where he has been stationed since May 2017.

Suzy, meantime, is actively promoting her mini-album "Faces of Love," he first solo music project since her girl group, Miss A, officially disbanded in December.

However, both artists, through each of their agencies, were quick to deny the rumor.

"After checking with him, it is not true that he is back together with Suzy," said MYM Entertainment, Min Ho's agency, in an official statement. "It is also absolutely not true that they went on a date together."

The same goes for the 23-year-old singer-actress. Her agency, JYP Entertainment, said, "we have checked with her and it is not true that they are dating again."

The former couple was first revealed to be dating in 2015, after they were caught by paparazzi meeting up in London. Despite the seven-year age gap, the pair were among the gems of South Korean media, both being extremely popular and beloved in their country.

Back in November, the duo broke many hearts when they made their separation public. Both parties refused to reveal the reason for their breakup, but a source told Ilgan Sports that it was amicable. "The reasons are personal, and they have remained as good friends," the insider said.