K-Pop News 2018: BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang Awaiting Notice for Military Draft

Facebook/BIGBANG Promotional picture for BigBang's album titled "Made"

BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang are now preparing to begin their mandatory military service, as draft notices for the duo are expected to come soon.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment that two of the agency's biggest stars are about to leave for the army any time now. "G-Dragon and Taeyang are now waiting for the notice on military enlistment as active duty service," the agency said.

Prior to YG's confirmation, it was reported that BIGBANG leader G-Dragon earlier tried to delay his enlistment by going to graduate school and then applying for a doctorate. Sejong University has since released a statement, saying that the musician has indeed graduated.

This tactic reportedly gave G-Dragon a 730-day delay on his enlistment — a perfectly legal practice but highly frowned upon in Korean culture.

The Office of Military Manpower Administration refused to divulge any details on his enlistment. "We cannot reveal the personal details of a person's enlistment situation," it said. It, however, clarified that it is monitoring celebrities regarding military enlistments.

G-Dragon and Taeyang will be the second and third members of the boy group to enter the military. T.O.P. enlisted for the police force last year, but was engulfed in a massive scandal due to marijuana usage. He was suspended for a few months, and was re-assigned to public service work earlier this year.

With only two members left, BIGBANG has decided to go on hiatus. YG has previously announced that the two left — Seungri and Daesung — will also soon enter the military so that the group could make a comeback as soon as possible.

For their final concert as a group held in Seoul in December, the members promised their fans that they would return stronger. "As spring comes after winter, warm days come. Until then, don't be sad. We can meet soon," G-Dragon told thousands of teary-eyed fans. "We five hope to become your happiness and that is where our power comes from."