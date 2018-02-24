K-pop News 2018: BTS' J-Hope to Release Mixtape in March

Facebook/BTS J-Hope of BTS

Bangtan Boys (BTS) member J-Hope announced that he is releasing his mixtape this March.

Dubbed "Hixtape" by fans who anticipated its release, it is the first solo album for the group's third rapper and lead dancer. It comes two years after BTS last released a mixtape.

Last Feb. 22, the 24-year-old musician shared on Twitter the preparation of his mixtape, a short clip that has since been made viral by the group's fan's club, ARMY.

The announcement from the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, came just a day after Suga's mixtape, released in August 2016, was added to American music sites, immediately making it to top 10 of the U.S. iTunes album chart.

J-Hope, who has co-written and produced a number of songs for BTS, has always been open about his goal to one day release a mixtape of his own. He reportedly dedicated the past year working on the soon-to-be out album.

To be released on March 2, J-Hope's still untitled album will be the first musical release from BTS in 2018.

BTS has been on a roll in North America after it won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, thanks to the overwhelming support of its ARMY. In November, it broke another record by being the first South Korean act to perform at the American Music Awards. Their showcase of hit song "DNA" was a big hit and helped them make it to the Guinness World Record for most number of Twitter engagements, beating former record holder Harry Styles.

The septet has since been invited to guest on various American shows, such as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

The group is beloved in the K-pop industry after reaching such great heights despite its low beginnings. Its agency Big Hit is incomparable to the size and power of South Korea's big three — SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment. The group, however, was able to make it big with its catchy dance tunes and meaningful lyrics.