K-Pop News 2018: BTS' RM Recovering from Deviated Septum Surgery

Facebook/BTS RM in promotional photo for "You Never Walk Alone"

BTS, or Bangtan Boys, member RM (Kim Nam Joon) is recovering after he underwent a surgery for a deviated septum.

The rapper's agency, BIGHIT Entertainment, confirmed the news on Monday, Feb. 5. "It is true that RM received surgery," the agency said in an official statement. "He recently got surgery and has now been discharged from the hospital. He will rest and focus on recovery for now."

RM's surgery was for a deviated septum, a condition wherein the bone and cartilage that divide the nasal cavity in half is significantly off-center. This makes it difficult for the patient to breathe.

Later on Monday, BTS' lead rapper assured the boy band's millions of fans around the globe that he is doing fine after the surgery.

In an announcement made via Twitter, the 23-year-old musician posted a series of photos of his adorable dog and captioned it with: "I'm okay. My surgery went well and I'm doing well. I've been working on music once and a while while I rest. Don't worry."

저 괜찮아요~ 수술 잘 받고 쉬면서 간간이 작업하면서 잘 있습니다~~ 노걱정

RM is the leader of the seven-member Korean boy group that took the world by storm in 2017. As he recovers from his minor injury, HuffPost reports that BTS' "Mic Drop" remix with Steve Aoki and rapper Desiigner was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This makes BTS the first Korean act to get the accolade.

Desiigner first dropped the news on his Twitter, although the certification has yet to reflect on the RIAA website.

MiiC DROP Went Gold

Their hard work was well recognized by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, as seen on this Twitter post. The BTS Army, the group's loyal fanbase around the world, also soon went to work by tweeting #MicDropWentGold.

"Mic Drop," which was originally part of BTS EP, "Love Yourself: Her," has been in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks, and peaked at No. 28.