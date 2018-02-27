K-Pop News 2018: EXO Closes Pyeongchang Olympics, Meets Figure Skater Fan Evgenia Medvedeva

Facebook/EXO Promotional photo for EXO's album "Universe"

Korean boy group EXO literally closed the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with a huge bang, complete with impressive pyrotechnics and a performance that will be talked about in the coming weeks.

EXO needs no introduction in its home country, where it is considered among this generation's biggest musical acts. On Sunday, the boy group re-introduced K-pop to the world, and made sure the world will remember.

After a performance from former 2NE1 member CL, EXO made a grand entrance to the stadium riding trucks that circled the stage amid artistic projections of animals.

The group performed two of its global hit songs — "Growl" and "Power." The stage may have been too big for EXO's current eight members, but the great play of lights helped them bring the whole stadium to life.

EXO enjoys popularity not just in South Korea but in the whole world. Among its huge fans is Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who gained a lot of Korean admirers after she professed her love for the boy group.

The 18-year-old earlier told the Washington Post that she listens to EXO to pump her up before her performances. "It's unreal inspiration and it really improved my mood," she said. Prior to her free skating match on Friday, she was even spotted dancing to EXO's "Growl," while listening to the tune from her earphones.

The news made it to the boy group, and they made sure to meet her backstage before their Olympic performance.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Medvedeva posted a photo of her with EXO members Chen, Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol, Kai, and leader Suho. It was captioned, "Dreams come true."