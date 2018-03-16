K-Pop News 2018: G-Dragon's Military Unit Overwhelmed by Fan Mails

Facebook/BIGBANG G-Dragon at BIGBANG10 concert

YG Entertainment urges fans to stop sending letters to G-Dragon, as his military unit is overwhelmed by fan mails.

On Feb. 27, BIGBANG leader G-Dragon kicked off his 21-month mandatory enlistment at the 3rd Infantry Division recruit training center located in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.

When South Korean celebrities enter the military, they are stripped off of all superstar privileges and afforded the same rights and limitations as every soldier. They are, however, allowed to receive letters and other packages from their family, friends, and even fans.

In the case of G-Dragon, who is among the most iconic idols of his generation, the training center apparently received way too many letters through e-mails, which are then printed before being distributed. But with the overwhelming letters for the "Untitled, 2014" crooner, the division has reportedly run out of ink and paper for letters for other soldiers.

Now YG Entertainment, G-Dragon's agency, is requesting fans to stop sending letters to their idol. "G-Dragon is facing difficulties with fans sending too many letters to the unit. Please refrain from sending letters and we will appreciate it," the agency wrote on G-Dragon's official Facebook account.

"G-Dragon is thankful for his fans' concern over his military duty. At the same time, he feels sorry he can't read all the letters sent to him. But again, please consider the tricky situation G-Dragon faces."

The 29-year-old singer is currently situated very near the inter-Korean border for a five-week basic training. It is yet unknown where he will serve the rest of his service after this.

Other BIGBANG members also kicked off their compulsory duties this week — Taeyang entered the military on Monday, and Daesung followed the next day. TOP, meantime, has been serving since 2017. Currently, Seungri is the only member still doing activities as a singer. He has earlier revealed that he plans to enter the military before the end of 2018.

Earlier this week, BIGBANG released the single "Flower Road" as a gift to all their fans around the world.