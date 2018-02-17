K-Pop News 2018: IU Kicks Off Production for New Drama 'My Mister,' Despite Fan Outrage

Facebook/IU Promotional image for IU's album "Palette"

Korean pop sensation IU is returning to the small screen this year for new drama "My Mister," but not all her fans are thrilled.

Earlier this week, South Korean network tVN revealed that the singer, along with other cast — lead actor Lee Sun Gyun ("The First Shop of Coffee Prince"), Oh Dal Soo ("The Thieves), Song Sae Byuk ("The Sound of a Flower"), Lee Ji Ah ("Athena: Goddess of War"), Shin Goo ("Grandpas Over Flowers"), and relative newcomer Jang Ki Yong — all attended the series' first script reading.

The series follows a cold and rugged city girl, IU, who struggles to get by with her daily life. She will meet "ahjussis three musketeers," or middle-aged men Lee Sun Gyun, Oh Dal Soo, and Song Sae Byuk. Despite their different lifestyles, the four will find comfort in each other as the story progresses.

The first look at the series shows the three men caught up in each of their problems, with IU looking on, as if unconcerned.

When the 24-year-old hitmaker was rumored to be joining the series, her fans were outraged to find out that she was playing a role opposite Lee Sun Gyun, a married 42-year-old man.

IU's last known relationship was with singer-songwriter Jang Kiha, a man 11 years her senior, whom she started dating when she was 20 years old. The two broke up in 2017, but reportedly remained friends. Throughout their relationship, the so-called "nation's little sister" was plagued with a number of scandals, most notably her alleged sexualization of Zeze, a young book character popular in the country, for her album "Chat Shire."

Now fans are afraid her new role would bring back issues already buried in the past.

IU was last seen on TV in 2016 in the hit drama series "Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," which was based on Chinese novel "Bu Bu Jing Xin."